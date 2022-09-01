(BCN) — BART will make semi-annual changes to its schedule this month, aligning train departure times across all seven days of the week and ending single tracking and reduced service through San Francisco on Sundays. Starting Sept. 12, BART will phase out its differing schedules for weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays and standardize its train departure and arrival times throughout the week.

“With some exceptions, if you have a train at noon on a Saturday, it will be there at noon on Sunday and on weekdays,” BART said in a statement. “This offers predictability to riders no matter what day of the week it is.”

Cable replacement work in San Francisco that has required single tracking through the city on Sundays is expected to be completed by Sept. 12, according to BART, enabling normal service to return. BART also expects earthquake retrofit work in the Transbay Tube, which has forced nightly single tracking between Oakland and San Francisco, to be completed by November.

Full information about BART’s scheduling updates can be found at here.

