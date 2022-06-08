OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART will be offering 50% off all rides during the month of September, the agency announced on Wednesday. Riders must use a Clipper card to get the discount.

The half-off discount applies to the already-reduced price for youth, seniors, RTC, Gator Pass (for SF State students) etc., according to BART. It will last from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.

BART said the move to offer the month-long discount is to celebrate its 50th anniversary since the agency launched in the Bay Area back in 1972.

BART is holding an event for its 50th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Lake Merritt Station in Oakland where there will be food trucks, music, games, prize, and a time capsule opening.

Reported earlier this week, new Clipper card customers can have its $3 new-card fee waived if they elect to go with the mobile card option. The mobile options works for customers who use Apple Pay or Google Pay on an iPhone 8 or Apple Watcher Series 3 or later — Android 5 or later for Google Pay users.

This will be the second year in a row BART is offering 50% off rides in the month of September, KRON4 reported on the discount last year.