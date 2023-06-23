(KRON) – BART’s Sunday schedule will offer a more robust service for this year’s San Francisco Pride Parade than any other past Pride parade.

According to BART, during last year’s parade, they handled over 133,000 trips which was 112% of ridership projections for a pre-COVID June Sunday. BART is set to start their service at 8 a.m. and will have five service lines until 9 p.m., BART said.

After 9 p.m., BART will run three service lines. Event trains will support service lines running from Millbrae to downtown San Francisco and Pleasant Hill to downtown San Francisco from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Event trains are scheduled to depart San Francisco Stations at 4 p.m. to Millbrae and Pleasant Hill, BART said.

Riders should expect large crowds at the Embarcadero Station before 10 a.m. and large crowds all day at the Civic Center Station along with heavy crowds to and from all downtown San Francisco stations and 16th Street Mission Station, BART said.