BART to remain in service during PG&E power shutoffs

DALY CITY, CA – AUGUST 15: Passengers get off of a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train as it arrives at the Daly City station on August 15, 2011 in Daly City, California. The hacker group “Anonymous” is planning a demonstration at a BART station this evening after BART officials turned off cell phne service […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART does not expect trains to be disrupted by this week’s PG&E power shutoffs, the transit agency said Tuesday afternoon.

Some stations may experience escalator outages, but train service is not likely to be impacted, according to BART.

Several stations have portable generators, if necessary, including Rockridge, Orinda, Lafayette, Castro Valley, West Dublin/Pleasanton, Dublin/Pleasanton, the agency said.

Hundreds of thousands of PG&E customers, including households and businesses, are likely to lose power starting Wednesday due to dry, windy weather conditions.

PG&E is opening dozens of resource centers across the Bay Area and Northern California where residents can charge their devices and access air conditions.

>> Click here to find where your resource center is

>> Click here to see if your home or business address is impacted by a power shutoff

>>Click here for a list of tips & resources for preparing for a blackout