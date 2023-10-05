(BCN) — BART rides between the Pleasant Hill and Concord stations will be suspended for two weekends later this month to give way to the transit agency’s work to clear potentially hazardous trees from the trackway, agency officials said.

Passengers were advised to anticipate delays of up to 30 minutes on the weekends of Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 28-29. BART officials said travelers have to get off their train at either Pleasant Hill or Concord and then board a free bus provided by County Connection to the next station in the direction of their destination to continue their trip.

For San Francisco-bound riders who want to avoid the bus shuttles, they are advised to start their trips at Pleasant Hill.

BART officials said that on each night of the weekend shutdowns, the last scheduled departure from Antioch to Concord that normally leaves at 11:48 p.m. will be canceled. Passengers traveling west from Antioch are urged to take the earlier train at 11:28 p.m.

BART crews will remove potentially hazardous trees in advance of severe winter storms during the shutdowns, according to agency officials.

