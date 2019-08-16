BART track repairs to cause delays in East Bay this weekend

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – Expect major delays on BART from Walnut Creek going into other parts of the East Bay and San Francisco this weekend.

BART will be shutting down trains between Lafayette and Orinda while they are replacing 50-year-old tracks and performing other upgrades.

It’s starting Friday night and going on through Monday morning.

BART is bringing in a large crane, which will force CalTrans to take two lanes away on eastbound 24 near the BART station.

BART will have buses running between Lafayette and Orinda, but says delays could take up to 40 minutes.

If you’re driving eastbound on Highway 24, delays could be as much as 30 minutes.

The work will begin at 11 p.m. Friday and go on throughout the weekend, wrapping up around 5 a.m. Monday.

Plan accordingly!

