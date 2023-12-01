SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was struck and killed by a train and another arrested in three separate incidents that have seen people entering BART trackways over the past two days.

Transbay Tube disrupted by man on the tracks

On Wednesday, service was stopped for more than an hour after a man pulled an emergency door release in the Transbay Tube, opened a door and got out of the train.

According to BART Chief Communications Officer Alicia Trost, the man then walked through “various doors” in the tube, which set off alarms in the tube, alerting BART police. The man, later identified as Jerry Howard of San Francisco, was arrested Thursday, BART confirmed.

Man on tracks near MacArthur Station disrupts service

On Thursday, service in the East Bay was disrupted due to a person on the tracks near MacArthur Station in Oakland, resulting in delays.

Man fatally struck by train at Richmond Station

Later, on Thursday night, a man was struck and killed by a train at the Richmond BART Station. That man entered onto the trackway from the platform at around 10:20 p.m. as a train was approaching, leading to a fatal collision, BART said.

The station was closed for about two hours as a result of the incident.