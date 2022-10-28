SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A BART train was evacuated Friday night due to a “major medical emergency,” a KRON4 employee at the scene confirmed. There was a 20-minute system-wide delay on BART due to the incident, BART said.

The medical emergency happened at the Balboa Park Station. BART has not provided details about the emergency, but KRON4 video showed BART crews looking underneath the train.

A KRON4 employee said the people aboard the train and at the station were told to find another way home. The station later re-opened.

Muni was providing transportation between the 24th Street Mission and Daly City stations while the Balboa Park station was closed, BART said.