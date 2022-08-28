SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART trains will not be stopping at the 24th Street Mission station Sunday afternoon in San Francisco, the agency announced on Twitter. The station is closed due to police activity.

MUNI is providing service between 16th Street, 24th Street and Glen Park stations. The 14, 14R and 49 bus routes will be available for riders, BART said.

The alert of the station closure was first tweeted out at 1:47 p.m. Police are investigating a potential crime, according to BART.

As of 2:30 p.m., the 24th Street Mission station remains closed. No other details were immediately provided on what caused police activity.

Last Friday, a shooting happened inside of a BART train near the Lake Merritt station in Oakland. Officials said the victim was shot multiple times and later taken to the hospital.

This story will be updated. Check back as KRON4 learns more.