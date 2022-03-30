CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — In an effort to combat the region’s housing crisis, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) has transformed part of its Castro Valley Station parking lot.

BART announced it will be renting a portion of its lot to Bay Area-based company Spacial.

Spacial has installed two tiny homes that take up 16 parking spaces, which are currently underutilized by passengers due to COVID-19.

The rental agreement will look to provide much-needed income for the public transit system that has been financially challenged by the pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, BART says it experienced a dramatic loss in passengers as people stayed in their homes and avoided public spaces.

In recent months, ridership has been increasing — on March 17, BART recorded a single-day record for ridership since March 2020, at 133,246 riders.

As BART continues to await a return to normalcy — and regular ridership numbers — BART’s Office of Real Estate and Property Development decided to rent a portion of the Castro Valley Station parking lot to Spacial to display two model accessory dwelling units (ADUs), which interested parties can tour ahead of purchasing a home.

During the pandemic, amidst lower ridership, BART transformed its parking lots as COVID testing sites, farmer’s markets, vaccination sites, and is considering a Meals-On-Wheels hub.

In the meantime, the lease agreement is a pro-housing opportunity for BART that is helping to generate non-fare box revenue.

Historically, about 65% of BART’s revenue in recent years has come from passenger fares – the highest recorded farebox recovery ratio in the country.

BART says that percentage dropped precipitously during the pandemic.

“In the real estate department, we strive to generate non-fare box revenue to help support the District,” said Paul Voix, BART Principal Property Development Officer.

“Here was the opportunity of underutilized patron parking that could result in a win for all, as we collect rent for the space. And it allows Spacial a central Bay Area space to showcase their ADUs, which will, in some ways, serve to alleviate the affordable housing crisis in the Bay Area.”

Combating the Bay Area’s housing crisis

The public transit system said it’s doing its part to combat the housing crisis in the region.

In recent years — BART, which currently owns about 250 acres of land at 27 stations that could accommodate future development, has created a program for transit-oriented development (TOD).

BART has now completed 13 TOD projects, which are “well-designed, mixed-use, higher-density development adjacent to frequent transit,” — with four under construction and an additional 10 projects approved.

Accessory Dwelling Units (AUDs)

Spacial specializes in designing, installing, and permitting ADUs, which are sometimes called in-law units, granny flats, casitas, or backyard cottages.

According to the California Department of Housing and Community Development — ADUs are “an innovative, affordable, effective option for adding much-needed housing in California.”

In 2020, California passed a series of laws that made it much easier to get ADUs into most backyards in the state of California.

Since that time, ADU installations “have gone up very, very fast,” said Spacial CEO Cory Halbardier.

“If ADUs weren’t a thing, then people would be moving further and further outside of the urban area, further, further out towards Tracy,” Halbardier explained. “Then you end up with a lot more cars on the road coming back and forth.”

“What ADUs allow for is something called urban infill, where you’re creating more homes inside the same geography that’s close to the jobs that already exist,” Halbardier added.

“ADUs basically allows you to put more people in the same amount of space.”

BART said it’s renting the parcel of the lot to Spacial for nine months and will reevaluate the rental agreement at the end of November to determine whether to renew the lease.