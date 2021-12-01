BART ugly holiday sweaters sold out in less than an hour

OAKLAND, CA – UNDATED FILE PHOTO. A Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train is seen in this undated file photo as it pulls into Oakland, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – SF BART is spreading transit cheer this year!

In a Twitter video, BART General Manager Bob Powers, wearing an extremely sought after BART holiday sweater, and Principle Vehicle Systems Engineer Charles Franz discuss new air filter installation that are meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Today, we invited local media to learn why BART is the best way to get around the Bay during holiday season and showed what we're doing to prevent spread of COVID-19.



Watch General Manager Bob Powers and Principle Vehicle Systems Engineer Charles Franz discuss what and why 👇 pic.twitter.com/XtrjSSMxHB — SFBART (@SFBART) November 24, 2021

Several people responded to the tweet asking if the sweaters would be available for public purchase, and in good ol’ Christmas spirit, SF BART delivered.

The sweaters were available limited edition, but they sold out in 40 minutes.

The sweater promotion video features General Manager Bob Powers and Chief Communications Officer Alicia Trost employees dancing around a BART station to TikTok’s Saweetie Tap In X Sleigh Bells mashup.

We sold out in 40 minutes https://t.co/ChtG99wHb6 — SFBART (@SFBART) November 30, 2021

The sweaters were $60.00, and the website currently says “Out of stock… check back soon!”