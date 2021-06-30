BART under fire after announcing no service following A’s fireworks show

A banner reads a welcome to Oakland Athletics fans at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball’s opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART is under fire after announcing it will not provide service following the Oakland Athletics firework show on Friday.

The A’s are holding their popular post-game fireworks show after their game against the Boston Red Sox.

But BART said the last trains will leave the Oakland Coliseum before the fireworks show begins, advising riders to be on the platform by 10:10 p.m.

“If you attend the July 2 game at the Coliseum and plan to stay for the fireworks show, please arrange alternative transportation options to return home if you take BART to the Coliseum,” BART wrote on Twitter. Otherwise be on the Coliseum platform before the show.”

Riders weren’t too happy with the news and took to Twitter to express how they felt.

“@SFBART Are there seriously not going to be any trains leaving after the @Athletics fireworks game Friday?” one user tweeted.

🚨 July 2 BART Schedule 🚨



Last trains leave Coliseum 𝗕𝗘𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗘 fireworks

𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗧 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀



Info at: https://t.co/GVcZtfyTKY pic.twitter.com/QaWgEmoc3y — Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 30, 2021

“What are the alternatives for those who don’t own cars? 20K people try to fight for Ubers?”

“Totally unacceptable. Fix this.”

“Absolutely shameful and ridiculous.”

Some upset riders even brought the San Francisco Giants into the discussion, stating BART accommodated the Giants and their fans.

“@SFBART ran trains after the Giants fireworks night last week!”

Eventually, A’s President Dave Kaval got involved and expressed his frustrations with BART.

“Super disappointed that @SFBART won’t be running trains after our big fireworks night especially since they ran trains for the @SFGiants similar games. I hope they reconsider their decision,” he wrote. “We should not receive lower service levels here in the East Bay.”

Super disappointed that @SFBART won't be running trains after our big fireworks night especially since they ran trains for the @SFGiants similar games. I hope they reconsider their decision. We should not receive lower service levels here in the East Bay. https://t.co/G7XiSegr4H — Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) June 30, 2021

And BART has a response of its own.

BART said the A’s have better service than the Giants due to the location of where they play.

The A's have better service than the Giants due to location of the Coliseum. A's night service stops at all stations. Giants service is limited to only 7 stations. We don't have the staff to keep all 50 stations open later for the fireworks. Giants fireworks was for A's v. Giants pic.twitter.com/AbiorC07r1 — SFBART (@SFBART) July 1, 2021

But fans weren’t pleased with BART’s response.

“Keep convincing yourself this is a good answer.”

“Not exactly the response I expected…”

The game is set to begin at 6:40 p.m.