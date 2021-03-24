BART will offer extended service for A’s games

OAKLAND (KRON) – BART announced that it will offer extended service on A’s game days to allow time for fans to make it back to the Coliseum station before the last train during the 2021 season.

With most night games starting at 6:40 p.m., northbound Richmond and Millbrae lines will be extended into the 10 p.m. hour.

Trains will not be held longer than the added event train schedule even if games go later than an average nine-inning game.

A full list of service extensions from the Coliseum station are below:

Northbound train times

9:33pm to Richmond

9:36pm to Daly City

10:18pm to Millbrae (added event train)

10:21pm to Richmond (added event train)

We will also add an Antioch-bound train for riders transferring from the Richmond train to the yellow line at MacArthur. That train will meet the Richmond train at 10:38 and leave MacArthur at 10:39pm

Southbound train times

Berryessa 10:14pm

Dublin/Pleasanton 10:22pm

Because of the later 7:07 p.m. start time for Opening Day, one train per BART route will be standing by once the game ends only for that evening. Berryessa, Dublin, Millbrae, Richmond-Antioch riders should board Richmond train and transfer to an Antioch train at MacArthur.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BART had to drastically reduce service a year ago when ridership plummeted. Last trains now normally leave in the 9 p.m. hour.

BART ridership for Tuesday, March 23 was 52,897, representing an 86% drop compared to budget projections for a pre-COVID-19 March weekday.

While non-event service hours will remain unchanged for now, BART says it is closely monitoring ridership and demand as the Bay Area begins to reopen.

Giants fans will unfortunately not be able to experience the same courtesy, as BART says the location from Oracle Part to the nearest station prevents them from offering extend hours.