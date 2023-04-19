(KRON) — A Bay Area Rapid Transit employee was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after a hit-and-run collision in early April. The employee was on duty at the time of the crash, the South San Francisco Police Department confirmed in a press release.

The driver was identified as 52-year-old Joaquin Duarte, a Systems Service Foreworker for BART. Police say that just after 1 a.m. on April 5, the SSFPD responded to a hit-and-run collision between a pedestrian and vehicle on the 1500 block of El Camino Real.

After gathering evidence and conducting interviews, detectives were able to identify Duarte as the driver who fled the scene. Duarte was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury collision. He remains in custody in Redwood City at the San Mateo County Jail.

BART released the following statement to KRON4 when asked about the matter:

“First and foremost, BART wants to express sincere condolences to the victim’s family. BART is fully cooperating with the police investigation into this tragedy. While we’re unable to provide any details on the incident in question, we can confirm that Joaquin Duarte has been employed as a System Service Foreworker at BART. Because this is an active investigation, BART is unable to comment further at this time.” — BART Media Relations Manager James K. Allison