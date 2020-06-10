BART worker tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BART officials are addressing concerns after one of the transit agency’s employees recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said the infected employee has been removed from work and any other employees that came into contact with that infected employee have been informed to stay home and quarantine.

This is the first frontline BART employee to have coronavirus.

According to officials, the person last worked on Sunday and did not directly deal with the public despite being a frontline worker.

BART said the person was wearing a mask and gloves at work.

BART said its trains are cleaned ever 24 hours by using a fog disinfectant and all heavily-touched common areas are wiped down.

BART did have two other workers over the past month come with down with coronavirus, but they were not frontline workers.

Latest Stories: