SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A mother is pleading to anyone with information about the driver who hit her daughter while she was bicycling home from work.

The car never stopped.

The victim suffered a major head injury.

“I just don’t understand how someone could hit another person, a cyclist, and then just leave. Leave the scene,” said Lisa Quiroz, the mother of the victim.

But that is what happened around 12:35 am back on Feb. 11 when 32-year-old Alexandra Tamez was hit by a driver behind the wheel of a vehicle on 3rd Street near Fairfax in San Francisco’s Bayview district.

Quiroz says a security guard was nearby, heard the crash, and called 911 to help her oldest daughter, child.

“I mean if it hadn’t been for that witness who knows how long she would have been just out there on the street. She could have died out there by herself in the dark,” Quiroz said.

She survived the collision but suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“She was in a coma for two weeks,” Quiroz said of her daughter.

“We got a call saying she wasn’t coming to work. It was on Friday morning. We were all very concerned,” said Water Bar managing partner Pete Sittnick.

Alexandra Tamez was on her way home from her job as a bartender at the Water Bar on the Embarcadero the night of the hit-and-run.

“What we did was, just sort of rallied around putting our collective prayers, thoughts, and energies towards her being able to heal and recover,” Sittnick said.

The water bar also started a GoFundMe to help pay for her medical expenses.

San francisco police say the hit-and-run vehilce is described as a 2013 to 2016 black Nissan Altima.

Except the suspect vehicle was last seen with damage to the front bumper on the right passenger’s side.

The mother of the victim had a message for anyone with information about the person responsible

“Please share whatever information that you have,” Quiroz said. “My daughter deserves justice.”

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department.