BART’s ‘fleet of the future’ to be built in Pittsburg, bringing more jobs

PITTSBURG (KRON) — BART has approved a new budget, including fare increases over the next several years.

Three fare hikes have been approved and will go into effect every two years.

The first 5.4 percent fare increase will happen in January of next year. The BART board or directors also approved $946 million for employee pay, $262 million for new train cars as well as money for repairs and more police officers.

BART also announced today they are adding more jobs in the East Bay.

The company is building its new “fleet of the future” and is moving its manufacturing operations for the project to the city of Pittsburg.

An industrial warehouse off Loveridge Road in Pittsburg will be the new home of Bombardier Transportation’s assembly line for the construction of BART’s “fleet of the future” rail cars.

Bombardier is under contract with BART to build 775 of them.

“As of now, about 90 of these cars have been built in our manufacturing site in upstate New York,” said Lee Sander with Bombardier.

By moving the assembly operation to Pittsburg, Bombardier will create at least 50 jobs and free up space at the New York facility for other east coast projects.

The finished products will no longer have to be shipped across the country.

A 3,000-mile trip has been cut to 50 miles.

“The cars are just the beginning of the core capacity that we’re bringing to the Bay Area including improved train control, the new cars, expansion at the Hayward system and expansion to our traction power system,” said Grace Crunican, spokesperson with BART.

Bomardier has already signed the lease and expects to be up and running by September.

