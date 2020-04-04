Baseball fans find new ways to celebrate Giants’ home opener

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Friday was set to be the San Francisco Giants’ home opener against the Dodgers, but with the season postponed due to COVID-19, the team made alternate arrangements.

They should have been out at the old ballgame, eating peanuts and crackerjack. Instead, Giants fans and players alike are spending what would have been the team’s oracle park opening day, at home.

“As we get ready for what should have been opening day at Oracle Park, I like to think back to all the opening days I’ve had there,” Giants’ catcher Buster Posey said. “And one thing that always stands out is the excitement in the air.”

The team attempted to harness that excitement for fans staying home on Friday with what they called ‘opening day at home, presented by Oracle.’ Instead of hosting the Dodgers as originally scheduled, the Giants rebroadcasted an iconic game — Game 5 of the 2014 NLCS.

The team also posted musical performances from organist Scott Hogan and Jacob Peavy, son of former Giant Jake Peavy, along with messages from some fan favorites.

“I wish we were at Oracle Park today, but this is our new normal for now,” Renel Brooks-Moon said.

“It hurts me to see the ballpark stand empty. There are no flags, there’s no bunting, there’s no music, and there are no kayaks in McCovey Cove,” Mike Krukow said. “But there will be. We will play again. We will play baseball and we will again share this great game.”

Until then, it’s root, root, root for the home team as best as you can while staying home and waiting for word on when the season might begin.

Both the Giants and the A’s have joined Major League Baseball with $1 million donations to support stadium staff while the season is delayed due to COVID-19.

Latest News Headlines: