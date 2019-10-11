Bat found in Fremont tests positive for rabies

FREMONT (KRON) – Police said a bat found in Fremont’s Northgate area over the weekend has tested positive for rabies.

According to authorities, the bat was discovered on the driveway of a home on Chaucer Drive and Atteridge Court on Sunday.

Officials said the dead bat was retrieved by Alameda County Vector Control, which is the primary investigating agency in this case.

Authorities said they have also conducted door-to-door notifications in the area where the bat was found.

Anyone who touched or may have been bitten by this bat is advised to call the Alameda County Public Health Acute Communicable Disease at 510-267-3250.

Anyone whose pet may have touched this bat is advised to call Fremont Animal Services at 510-790-6630 as well as their veterinarian.

Rabies is a fatal disease caused by a virus that affects the brain and nervous system.

Human and pets are urged to avoid contact with bats and other wild animals that may carry rabies such as bats, skunks, foxes, coyotes and raccoons.

If you see a dead animal – do not touch it.

If you see an animal that is normally nocturnal during the daylight or acting strange, report it to Animal Services at 510-790-6630 or the Alameda County Public Health Department at 510-267-3250.

