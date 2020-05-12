Bat found on balcony in Fremont tests positive for rabies

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A bat found in a Fremont neighborhood has tested positive for rabies, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Officials say a Mexican free-tailed bat was found on a balcony near the area of Guardino Drive and Walnut Avenue on Thursday.

The bat was taken and tested by Alameda County Vector Control, who is currently investigating the situation.

At this time, officials say there is no known contact between the bat and another animal or person.

In October of 2019 was the last case reported of a rabid bat in the Northgate area.

Those in the immediate area have been notified.

Alameda County released information helpful to learn about the rabies disease:

“Rabies is a fatal disease caused by a virus that affects the brain and nervous system. It can be prevented if the exposed person or animal receives a series of rabies vaccine shots as soon as possible after the exposures.“

If you had touched or were bitten by this bat, you are advised to contact the Alameda County Public Health Acute Communicable Disease at (510) 267-3250.



Here are a few preventative measures you can take to reduce your risk:

Have dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies.

Confine dogs to property, especially puppies less than three months of age.

Report any animal bites of humans.

Report any close contact between dogs and cats with wild animals to Animal Services.

Do not feed wild animals by hand. Do not come in close contact or attempt to care for a sick or injured animal.

Do not attract skunks with food. Pet food left outside is a strong invitation to skunks and other animals.

Eliminate piles of trash, rocks, wood, hollow logs and heavy growth of vegetation where wild animals could hide.

Do not provide shelter for bats. Close, seal and screen all openings so there is none greater than ¼ inch size, especially at roof level. Install ¼ inch screen on attic vents and maintain in good repair.

Latest Stories: