Battle for the Bay sets new record, volunteers pick up more than 200,000 pounds of trash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As part of annual Coastal Cleanup Day, Bay Area volunteers helped clean up their communities in a competitive yet inspiring way.

“Battle for the Bay” is a competition involving the mayors of San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose to protect and clean the waterfront.

This year’s turnout reportedly set a record — with 6,400 volunteers and more than 200,000 pounds of trash picked up.

In addition to major cleaning and greening projects, the event raised awareness about the issue of marine debris, while promoting programs to prevent littering and illegal dumping.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo participated at Coyote Creek, San Francisco Mayor London Breed participated at Islais Creek Park and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf participated at Channel Park and Permain Street.

San Francisco had the highest volunteer turnout with 3,011, while Oakland had 2,170 and San jose had 1,311 volunteers.

“I am thrilled that San Francisco turned out the most volunteers,” Breed said. “But we know this wasn’t just about one day. All year round, we are engaging our residents, linking people up with opportunities to help keep our city clean.”

Oakland volunteers were able to pick up the most amount of trash, carrying in 109, 460 pounds of trash.

San Francisco picked up 70,163 pounds while San Jose picked up 36,414 pounds.

“(Oaklanders) are the most determined and inspiring people you’ll find anywhere in the world,” Schaaf said. “When we set our minds and our hands to a common goal we make incredible things happen. But our vision goes beyond any one event.”

Though this is a competitive event, it’s all for a good cause.

“I’m thankful we came together to celebrate this weekend’s real winner: our coast and our bay,” Liccardo said.