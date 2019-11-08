Bay Area 2019 Dungeness crab season delayed

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Dungeness crab season in the Bay Area has been pushed back a week.

The season was set to start next Friday, Nov. 15.

But the California Department of Fish and Wildlife delayed the start until Friday, Nov. 22.

Traps may be set and baited 18 hours in advance of the opening date, and a pre-soak period can commence at 6 a.m. on Nov. 21.

The start was delayed because officials believe there is a higher risk this month of whales and sea turtles getting caught in nets and traps.

Fishermen are warned that the crab season could be further delayed if crabs show up with domoic acid, that can be harmful to people.

Symptoms of domoic acid poisoning can occur within half an hour to 24 hours after eating toxic seafood; mild symptoms include headache, dizziness, vomiting and diarrhea.

