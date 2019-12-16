Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Bay Area 2019 Dungeness crab season officially underway

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After a month-long delay, the Dungeness crab season is officially underway in the Bay Area.

Fishermen started catching crabs on Sunday and now people have the option to buy locally caught crabs here in the Bay Area for the holidays.

The Dungeness crab season was delayed back in November because of concerns that whales could get caught in fishing gear.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News