Bay Area 2019 Dungeness crab season officially underway

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After a month-long delay, the Dungeness crab season is officially underway in the Bay Area.
Fishermen started catching crabs on Sunday and now people have the option to buy locally caught crabs here in the Bay Area for the holidays.
The Dungeness crab season was delayed back in November because of concerns that whales could get caught in fishing gear.
