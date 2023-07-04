SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is celebrating July 4 this Tuesday. Already, there have been a number of parades and other events across the region.

Weather permitting, fireworks shows should be visible around the Bay Area Tuesday night. You can also tune in to KRON4 for our annual July 4th Live, hosted by Olivia Horton and Stephanie Lin.

Here’s a roundup of some of the other Bay Area 4th of July events taking place today.

Danville July 4 Parade

On Tuesday morning, the annual Danville July 4 parade attracted thousands.

KRON4’s Michael Thomas was there and brought us this report.

San Francisco fireworks show

In San Francisco, preparations are underway for the annual fireworks at the Embarcadero. KRON4’s Will Tran was there and brings us this report.

Alameda 4th of July Parade

In the East Bay, the annual Alameda 4th of July parade was expected to attract 60,000 people. The parade, which is said to be the longest in the nation, featured 170 entries and over 2,500 participants.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford was on the island and brings us this report.

Sutro Tower lasers to illuminate San Francisco

In celebration of the iconic tower’s 50th anniversary, Sutro Tower will be illuminated with lasers on the Fourth of July. San Francisco Mayor London Breed will be on-hand to light up the tower as part of KRON4’s July 4th programming.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian has more.

KRON4’s July 4th Live

This 4th of July, KRON4 will broadcast fireworks from San Francisco, San Jose, Concord and Marin County. The celebration starts at 9:00 p.m. on KRON4. You can also watch the special on KRON4.com, the KRON4 Mobile App and the KRONon SmartTV App (available on AppleTV, Roku and FireTV).