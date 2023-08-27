(BCN) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through Monday. The district said Sunday smoke from numerous fires in Northern California and Oregon is expected to impact air quality throughout the Bay Area through Monday, causing air quality to reach low-moderate on the U.S. EPA’s Air Quality Index.

Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible. The district said in a statement that pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard and there is no Spare the Air Alert in effect.

The district will closely monitor air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from these fires. If the smell of smoke is present, it’s important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure.

The district said, if possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow.

It also recommends those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

“Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses,” the district said. “Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.”

To see air quality readings, go to http://baaqmd.gov/highs.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.