(KRON) — An air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday due to smoke from Northern California and Oregon wildfires, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The agency said the fires have increased levels of particulate matter pollution in the air. While air quality is reaching high-moderate on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index, the pollution levels are not expected to exceed the 24-hour federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert is in effect.

Smoky and hazy skies may be visible, and the smell of smoke is possible in some areas, BAAQMD said. Bay Area residents are advised to avoid exposure if the smell of smoke is present by staying indoors with the windows and doors closed.

A prescribed fire planned for Wednesday in San Mateo County’s bayside is postponed due to the wildfire smoke already impacting the region, according to a tweet from Cal Fire CZU.