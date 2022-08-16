SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An air quality advisory has been issued for Wednesday due to wildfire smoke, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Tuesday. The Bay Area will be impacted by smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the agency said in a press release.

While pollution levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard, isolated pockets of elevated air pollution levels are possible, according to the agency. Residents may smell smoke in some areas and skies could be hazy or smoky.

⚠️ Air Quality Advisory: smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire is expected to continue to impact the #BayArea tomorrow, August 17. Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present. Air quality is forecast to be in the moderate range tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/QVuQ8y1WpW — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) August 16, 2022

The agency recommends the following precautions if the smell of smoke is present:

Stay inside with the windows and doors closed if possible

Set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving in

The Air District will continue to monitor air quality across the region for smoke impact from wildfires. Real-time readings are available here: BAAQMD – Air Quality Data

With extreme heat forecast for this week, much of the Bay Area is also under a heat advisory warning.