Bay Area air quality close to normal 1 week after orange sky

(KRON) — The Bay Area can finally take a deep sigh of relief — outdoors! The air quality is close to normal in the bay Wednesday morning, after a week of smoky, unhealthy air.

Inland areas toward the Central Valley will still need to remain cautious as there are still pockets of poor air quality, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.

See the air quality map below: We’re close to normal wherever you’re seeing green — this includes San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Hayward and surrounding. As we get closer inland like Napa, Concord and San Jose; we’re seeing moderate-to-poor air quality as wildfire smoke remains hovering overhead.

The National Weather Service Bay Area says we’ll generally see a trend of improving conditions, except areas closer to the Dolan Fire.

Good Morning Bay Area! Latest smoke model simulation. Note this is near surface smoke versus smoke aloft. General trend will be for improving conditions except near the Dolan Fire. Red spots are heat. Disregard the East Bay spots which are refineries. #DolanFire #CAwx #Smoke pic.twitter.com/OhornywufK — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 16, 2020

The positive air quality conditions come exactly one week since the Bay Area saw the scary orange skies taking over, and residents have been encouraged to stay indoors as a record-breaking Spare the Air Alert streak spanned 30 days as of September 16.

Reminder – Here’s what we were seeing just seven days ago:

A view of a layer of smoke generated by the over two dozen wildfires burning in California created an eerie orange glow over mush of the San Francisco Bay Area, California, United States on Sept 9, 2020. Fortunately, a marine layer kept the smoke well above the ground improving air quality in the area. (Photo by Burak Arik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A woman walks along The Embarcadero under an orange smoke-filled sky in San Francisco, California on September 9, 2020. More than 300,000 acres are burning across the northwestern state including 35 major wildfires, with at least five towns “substantially destroyed” and mass evacuations taking place. (Photo by BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Cars drive along the San Francisco Bay Bridge under an orange smoke filled sky at midday in San Francisco, California on September 9, 2020. – More than 300,000 acres are burning across the northwestern state including 35 major wildfires, with at least five towns “substantially destroyed” and mass evacuations taking place. (Photo by Harold POSTIC / AFP) (Photo by HAROLD POSTIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Inner Sunset orange sky on Sept. 9, 2020

Twin Peaks orange sky on Sept. 9, 2020

Pleasant Hill orange sky on Sept. 9, 2020

Smoke from California wildfires obscures the sky over Oracle Park as the Seattle Mariners take batting practice before their baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. People from San Francisco to Seattle woke Wednesday to hazy clouds of smoke lingering in the air, darkening the sky to an eerie orange glow that kept street lights illuminated into midday, all thanks to dozens of wildfires throughout the West. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow said the Bay Area last week woke up seeing red and orange due to offshore winds from the northeast blowing smoke from the fires in Northern California — the Bear Fire near Paradise and the August Complex Fires burning near Mendocino County.

The air quality only got worse from there, as the smoky layer gradually descended closer to the ground.

“It’s often that smoke that is staying near the surface and leading to the really bad air quality. It gets trapped near the ground level, it gets stagnant, it sits there for many days,” said Neil Lareau, an atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Nevada at Reno.

