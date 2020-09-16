Bay Area air quality close to normal 1 week after orange sky

(KRON) — The Bay Area can finally take a deep sigh of relief — outdoors! The air quality is close to normal in the bay Wednesday morning, after a week of smoky, unhealthy air.
Inland areas toward the Central Valley will still need to remain cautious as there are still pockets of poor air quality, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.
See the air quality map below: We’re close to normal wherever you’re seeing green — this includes San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Hayward and surrounding. As we get closer inland like Napa, Concord and San Jose; we’re seeing moderate-to-poor air quality as wildfire smoke remains hovering overhead.
The National Weather Service Bay Area says we’ll generally see a trend of improving conditions, except areas closer to the Dolan Fire.
The positive air quality conditions come exactly one week since the Bay Area saw the scary orange skies taking over, and residents have been encouraged to stay indoors as a record-breaking Spare the Air Alert streak spanned 30 days as of September 16.
Reminder – Here’s what we were seeing just seven days ago:
KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow said the Bay Area last week woke up seeing red and orange due to offshore winds from the northeast blowing smoke from the fires in Northern California — the Bear Fire near Paradise and the August Complex Fires burning near Mendocino County.
The air quality only got worse from there, as the smoky layer gradually descended closer to the ground.
“It’s often that smoke that is staying near the surface and leading to the really bad air quality. It gets trapped near the ground level, it gets stagnant, it sits there for many days,” said Neil Lareau, an atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Nevada at Reno.
Latest Stories:
- Newsfeed Now: Sally makes landfall; Wildfires rage in the West
- San Leandro officer charged in death of Black man released on bail
- Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
- Bay Area air quality close to normal 1 week after orange sky
- Feds outline sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccine