SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Air quality across the Bay Area following Tuesday night’s fireworks is moderate, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The district’s website shows that all five air quality zones are in the yellow, moderate tier for air quality as of Wednesday morning.

The moderate tier reflects a particulate matter count of between 51 to 100. Moderate is one tier below the green, “Good” level and one above the orange “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” tier.

Map: Bay Area Air Quality Management District

The five Air Quality Index (AQI) tiers listed on the BAAQMD website are:

Good (green) 0-50

Moderate (yellow) 51-100

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (orange) 101-150

Unhealthy (red) 151-200

Very Unhealthy (purple) 201-300

Hazardous (rust) 301-500

The BAAQMD breaks the Bay Area down into five zones:

Northern Zone

Coast and Central Bay

Eastern Zone

South Central Bay

Santa Clara Valley

In addition to fireworks, air quality in parts of the Bay Area Wednesday may also be impacted by fires that broke out overnight in Contra Costa County and elsewhere. The Bay Area air quality forecast for the remainder of the week is green (good) across all five zones.

The BAAQMD states that values above 500 are considered beyond the AQI.