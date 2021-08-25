Bay Area air quality remains moderate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area’s air quality is expected to remain moderate through Thursday as winds push smoke from the Caldor Fire eastward, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
While good air quality conditions will be maintained along the coast, moderate conditions will impact the North, East and South Bay inland regions.
Officials say that people that are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing activity levels or shorten the amount of time outdoors if they are in a moderate area.
You can find air quality conditions here.