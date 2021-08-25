Bay Area air quality remains moderate

BELVEDERE, CA – MAY 17: Large homes stand on the shores of the Richardson Bay near the Golden Gate Bridge May 17, 2007 in Belvedere, California. The San Francisco Bay Area has seen the median price for existing single family homes surge 6.6% to $720,000 while the national median home price dropped 0.9% to $215,300 in March. Marin County led the Bay Area surge with the median home price reaching a record high of $1,010,000, the first county in the state of California to surpass the million dollar mark. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area’s air quality is expected to remain moderate through Thursday as winds push smoke from the Caldor Fire eastward, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

While good air quality conditions will be maintained along the coast, moderate conditions will impact the North, East and South Bay inland regions.

Officials say that people that are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing activity levels or shorten the amount of time outdoors if they are in a moderate area.

You can find air quality conditions here.