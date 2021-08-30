Bay Area air quality: When wildfire smoke will clear

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There have been multiple recent days of poor air quality in the Bay Area as wildfire smoke drifted into the region.

A new smoke model posted by National Weather Service Bay Area shows when the Bay Area can safely breathe again.

According to the prediction, lingering smoke will mostly clear out by Monday night, with the smoke staying to the north and east from Tuesday.

Good Monday Morning. Wondering about the smoke situation? Take a look at the latest total smoke model run. Lingering smoke mostly clears the #BayArea by tonight. Tomorrow, smoke stays to the north and east. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vzytjIwxP1 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 30, 2021

An Air Quality Advisory issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District says the Air Quality Index is expected to be in the good to moderate range on Monday.

“Lofted smoke is expected to cause hazy and smoky skies, but pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards,” the advisory says.

When the air quality is in the moderate range, this means unusually sensitive people should consider limiting outdoor activity.