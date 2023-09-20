SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area air quality scientists were caught by surprise this week. Forecast models showed windy weather pushing hazardous smoke from Northern California’s wildfires into the Bay Area. But the volume of smoke blowing into the Bay is far thicker than anticipated, scientists said.

“Wildfires in Northern California and Oregon … have generated a large smoke plume covering the entire Bay Area,” said Duc Nguyen, an air quality meteorologist at Bay Area Air Quality Management District. “The majority of the Bay Area is experiencing unhealthy conditions.”

Overnight, winds continued blowing more wildfire smoke over highly populated cities including San Francisco and San Jose.

Nguyen said, “The smoke is moving down the coastline and entering the Bay Area through the Golden Gate. The brunt of the impact is south of the Golden Gate. North of the Golden Gate, there’s improvement at high elevation areas. Below that, the smoke is pretty much trapped.”

Nguyen said, “We anticipate air quality will be worse today than yesterday, based on a 24-hour average.”

The National Weather Service Bay Area wrote, “Updated near surface smoke forecast shows smoke from fires in Northwest California sticking around through Thursday.”

And there’s no end in sight. The Bay Area will continue to have unhealthy air quality into Thursday, Nguyen said. Friday may see relief from smoky skies, however, it’s still too soon for forecasters to confirm.

“We have slipped into the orange. It’s pretty nasty. (Smoke) is being literally funneled to us,” KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said.

Wildfire behavior is notoriously unpredictable, and Nguyen explained, and there are several important variables to shifts the severity of smoke plumes around. For example, before smoke began choking our skies, it traveled a long distance, so timing was difficult to predict.

Nguyen said, “This morning, with current observations, we realized that we need to alert the public and up the forecast to the current conditions, which is actually unhealthy air that folks are breathing right now.”

The current wildfire smoke event is especially tough for forecasters because smoke is moving over the ocean before it’s funneled from offshore into onshore.

Dan Alrick, BAAQMD principal air and meteorological monitoring specialist, said the district has 30 air quality monitoring stations that provide real-time data. But there are no stations positioned out on the ocean.

The smoke plumes are being generated by wildfires burning near the California-Oregon border, including: Deep Fire, South Fork Complex, SRF Lightning Complex, Happy Camp Complex, and Smith River Complex.

How long has it been since the Bay Area had air quality this bad?

Alrick said air quality was worse during a severe wildfire season in September 2020, when several massive wildfires were sparked by a rare lightning storm and exploded out of control. September 9, 2020 dubbed “Orange Skies Day” was a climatological event when wildfire smoke created an eerie orange landscape.

Cars drive along the San Francisco Bay Bridge under an orange smoke filled sky on September 9, 2020. (Photo by BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL /AFP via Getty Images)

Alrick said current wildfire smoke is lower to the ground than to “Orange Skies Day” smoke. The lower smoke plumes hang to the ground, the more hazardous it becomes to people’s health. That’s because your lungs breathe in more smoke when its low to the ground, instead of higher in the marine layer.

“On that day with orange skies, air quality was somewhat better when compared to the rest of that September 2020 period. It was orange because there was such a dense plume of smoke. A lot of that smoke was above the marine layer,” Alrick said.

When air quality is unhealthy:

A Spare the Air Alert is in effect. Spare the Air Alerts are issued when ozone or particulate matter pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. If the smell of smoke is present or visible, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure, air quality officials said.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District gave the following tips for protecting your health while smoke remains in the region: