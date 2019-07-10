Bay Area airports get money for runway repairs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco International Airport is getting $14 million from the federal government to fix or maintain its runways.

Oakland International Airport is also getting some money – close to $4 million.

The federal government is giving hundreds of airports across the country a total $477 million for their infrastructure.

At SFO, any work on runways more than likely will cause delays and cancellations.

Back in March, the airport announced that in September it will close one of its main runways to lay down a new layer.

That will take place over 20 days and for months they have been telling passengers to expect delays as planes will have to be staggered to other runways.