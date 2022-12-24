SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The three largest Bay Area airports have seen nearly 300 flight cancellations in the past 24 hours, according to flight tracker website FlightAware.

Some of the people heading out of town to visit family for the holidays are facing a slew of challenges. As blizzard and freezing conditions have stretched across much of the country, some travelers could be in for a tough trip.

KRON On is streaming now

San Francisco International saw 143 canceled flights in the past 24 hours, while Oakland International Airport saw 64 cancellations. San Jose International Airport saw another 83 canceled flights over the past day, FlightAware says.

We’re faring rather well in California, compared to cancellations across the country. According to FlightAware’s “Misery Map,” travelers in Chicago, Denver and Atlanta have it worst. Chicago O’Hare International has seen 426 cancellations in the past 24 hours, and Chicago Midway International has seen 227 canceled flights in the same period. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta has seen 230 canceled flights so far this holiday weekend.

During a five-hour period from Saturday morning into the early afternoon, Chicago’s Midway and O’Hare airports are both experiencing average flight delays of one hour. FlightAware says travelers in Denver International are seeing delays of about 45 minutes.

Though there have been many canceled flights, air traffic numbers are still looking quite high after pandemic lows in 2020. A graph shared by FlightAware shows that SFO saw only 610 flights arrive or depart from the airport on Dec. 23, 2020, compared to a total of 917 flights arriving or departing from the airport on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.