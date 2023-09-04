(KRON) — Several Bay Area airports are experiencing flight delays on Labor Day due to weather conditions. As of 12:30 p.m., there are 97 delays at San Francisco International Airport and one flight cancellation.

San Jose Mineta Airport has 23 delays and Oakland International Airport has 14 delays.

Here are the current delay numbers per airline at each airport, according to FlightAware:

San Francisco International Airport

United Airlines: 28

Air India: 2

SkyWest: 21

Delta: 9

JetBlue: 8

Southwest: 6

Alaska Airlines: 3

American Airlines: 4

British Airways: 3

Lufthansa: 1

EVA Air: 3

Jazz: 1

Korean Air: 1

Horizon: 5

Singapore Airlines: 1

Swiss: 1

San Jose Mineta Airport

Southwest: 12

SkyWest: 3

Alaska Airlines: 2

American Airlines: 2

Delta: 3

ZIPAIR: 1

Oakland International Airport

Southwest: 14

Oakland International Airport is expecting Monday to be one of the busiest days at the airport this holiday weekend. The Federal Aviation Administration predicts this weekend to be the third busiest travel weekend of the year.