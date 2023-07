(KRON) — A Bay Area animal rescue is in serious need of support.

Martina Animal Rescue in Benicia is a non-profit group rescuing dogs at high risk of being euthanized from local shelters. But the rescue is running out of funds, and now, one of its facilities is closing.

The dogs they care for need to be adopted, or they are all at risk of getting put down. Maria Artle, Laura Plunkett and Matthew Daughters joined KRON4 anchor Stephanie Lin to share more.