(KRON) — Animal rescues are in serious need of help this summer. As more animals end up in shelters, more volunteers and people willing to adopt are needed.

Rocket Dog Rescue Founder Pali Boucher, who is also a KRON4 Remarkable Woman, joins alongside April Milich, event coordinator, to share more about their Oakland-based shelter and upcoming event.

On Monday, the animal rescue is hosting a dog adoption and fundraiser at Pop’s Bar in San Francisco from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free food, drinks and a raffle will be at the event.

