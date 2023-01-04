(KRON) — Apple stores in the Bay Area are closing their doors early on Wednesday due to the storm set to slam the region. Apple’s website shows that its Bay Area stores shut down by 3:00 p.m.

Some other retail stores in the area making the same decision. Clothing store Oaklandish tweeted that its Downtown and Dimond locations closed before 2:30 p.m. On Tuesday, KRON4 spoke to a San Rafael bakery that planned to shut down on Wednesday as well.

The storm is being caused by a “bomb cyclone” forming over the Pacific Ocean and an atmospheric river heading toward the Bay Area. The area is expected to be battered by rain Wednesday afternoon and night.

Wednesday’s storm comes on the heels of another storm that hit the Bay Area over the weekend. The storm caused events such as highway closures and power outages.

The storm approaching Wednesday is anticipated to cause similar damage. For live updates on the storm, follow KRON4’s coverage HERE.