Bay Area archbishop talks about churches being able to reopen

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A new Supreme Court ruling is now allowing churches across the state to resume indoor services at 25 percent capacity.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone spoke with KRON4’s Noelle Bellow about the change.

He says it’s been a long fight and he’s encouraged the court voted in their favor. He’s also urging church members who may be older or more susceptible to the virus to continue practicing from home via live stream.

