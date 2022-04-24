BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two-time Grammy-nominated artist Kehlani returns home to the Bay Area for the release of her new album “blue water road,” which comes out Friday April 29. She will have an in-store album signing 1 p.m. on Saturday at Amoeba Music in Berkeley, the singer announced to her 13 million Instagram followers.

The Amoeba Music is located at 2455 Telegraph Ave. where fans can get their album signed by the Oakland-based singer. “blue water road” is a 13-track project, which includes a song with Justin Bieber.

Kehlani, 27, celebrated her birthday on Sunday. She was a student at Oakland School for the Arts, according to the school’s Facebook page.

“blue water road” is Kehlani’s third studio album — succeeding “SweetSexySavage” (2017) and “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” (2020).

In 2016, she was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album for her 15-track project “You Should Be Here,” according to her Grammys profile. Kehlani was also nominated for Best R&B Performance in 2018 for her song “Distraction” from her album “SweetSexySavage.”

There is a mural of Kehlani in Oakland located at 1255 7th St. It was painted in 2020.