(KRON) — A Bay Area artist moved to the United Kingdom to help artists who are now serving in the war.

John Doyle decided to move to Europe several years ago. He has been in contact with Ukrainian artists during the war.

“They have banded together as a community to fight this oppressive war,” Doyle said.

At the beginning of the invasion Doyle and his Ukrainian friends started a message group.

“They are experiencing a huge disconnect from their friends and their family and loved ones and they’re looking back really distraught and shell-shocked,” he said.

Doyle says two of the arts organizations communicated with Module club and Gogolfest have mobilized and joined the Ukrainian military.

Some artists are fighting others are refugees.

Doyle is not planning on joining the war effort or going to Ukraine, but he is doing everything he can to shed light on what’s happening to his friends.

“To just try to share the story of this really difficult choice that these people have been forced to make,” he added.

Doyle encourages others to reach out to organizations that are continuing to help the Ukrainian people, like the Ukrainian Coordinating Council.

“This is something we’re in for the long haul.”