Bay Area attorneys weigh in on Breonna Taylor case

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “They all could have been easily prosecuted for manslaughter.”

Bay Area criminal defense attorney John Burris says despite being fired on first by Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, the officers who fired back killing Taylor were not justified and should have been charged with manslaughter.

“When there is only one shot and then 20 other shots the question is was that overkill and was there any attempt to de-escalate this situation when there was one shot,” Burris said. “You have 20 shots from three officers so to me it appeared to be a manslaughter type case and it easily could have been.”

Burris believes prosecutors took a very conservative stance by not filing charges, but Bay Area attorney Michael Rains, who defends police officers, believes they were simply following the evidence which suggests in self defense.

“The prosecuting authorities have to say we understand the tragic proportions of these events, but we also know the fact don’t support the filing of these criminal charges,” Rains said.

Rains believes prosecutors were correct to file wanton endangerment charges against one of the officers who shot into the home of Taylor’s neighbors.

“I think that sends a message that police officers can’t randomly pulled their guns and start shooting without having consequences,” Rains said.

But Burris believes that clearly is not the message that prosecutors have sent by bringing no charges for the killing of Taylor.

“The African American community and other communities of good will, will have good questions raised if you can hold police accountable or if they can do outrageous conduct and not be held accountable as this case suggests,” he said.

Two different attorneys, two different opinions likely a lot more discussion to come.

