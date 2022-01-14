Bay Area bagel shop named best bagel in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Get ready bagel lovers — Saturday is National Bagel Day!

To help you get your fix, the travel site, Trips to Discovery, named the top bagel shops in the country, according to Google Reviews.

Lucky for us in the Bay Area, the number one bagel shop in California is Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen located in San Francisco.

KRONon’s Terisa Estacio spoke to the founder Evan Bloom to talk about his bagels.

He says what makes a good bagel is “good ingredients, good texture, good ratio texture, soft and chewy, and a lot of practice.”

Listen to the full interview above to hear Wise Sons’ story.