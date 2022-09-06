LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – The owners of a bakery in Livermore say they were without power for about 14 hours Monday. Now, they are doing everything they can to keep their doors open despite the heat. KRON4 spoke to the owners about the challenges during this heat wave.

The bakery owners told KRON4 that this week has already been filled with anxiety and it’s only Tuesday. They say they’re worried about losing product, losing power, and their staff’s safety.

One of the owners, Aimee Wingen told KRON4, “We’re just bracing for the power to go off and to try and save what we can.” Temperatures rising well over 100 degrees has left many businesses unable to operate.

On Monday, Wingen Bakery in Livermore was busy all morning for the Labor Day holiday. Shortly after owners Bryan and Aimee closed the store at 2:30 p.m., they received a message.

Wingen tells KRON4, “We get a notification that our security cameras went down and so we assumed the power went out.” Wingen is a little worried about their baked goods. “A lot of the things like the croissants that were overnight we’ll just have to see how they held up tomorrow. That’s the only way to know,” she said.

They say the bakery was without power for 14 hours. They decided to bring as many perishables as possible to their home where there was power, but even after that, they couldn’t sleep.

Wingen told KRON4, “At 3:45 we woke up, came down here and we bought a generator last year and decided to get that out to put on our refrigerator and freezers to save more of our croissants and lamination.”

They are preparing buckets of ice to put in the refrigerators if they lose power again to try and keep things cool. Aimee says they are going to try and get their baking done early tomorrow morning but even before the temperatures rise and with the AC on, it will be hard to bear.

Wingen said, “When we’re setting it at 75 it will be more like 80 in here and even hotter next to the ovens. It’s definitely uncomfortable and we’re all wearing shorts and tank tops which isn’t the best in the kitchen but you have to compromise when you’re so hot.”

Their biggest seller is sourdough bread. Wingen says the heat and humidity can change the way it rises, if it rises too fast it may collapse, making it unsellable.

They say if they lose too much product or have to close more this week, it will be tough to recover. Wingen explained, “We had COVID a few months ago and we had to close and that just ruined our sales and we’ve still been recovering from that loss.”

Sep. 7 is the first day they are expanding their schedule to be open on Wednesdays. Right now, they are planning to continue with that, and they hope the weather doesn’t change that.