Bay Area bars and restaurants requiring proof of COVID vaccinations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – More bars and restaurants across the Bay Area are requiring customers to be vaccinated.

Earlier this week, hundreds of bars in San Francisco came together to support the idea of showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

This new vaccination plan is now catching with business owners in the South Bay.

The owner of Haberdasher Bar says the proof of vaccination for customers is all about keeping everyone including his staff safe.

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant continues to infect people across the Bay Area.

The owner says this decision is not political and he hopes more businesses will get on board with the idea.

As the delta variant drives COVID-19 cases up, bars and restaurants are taking more steps to stop the spread.

The Haberdasher in San Jose will not only be looking for your ID but also your proof of vaccination.

Bar owner Cache Bouren says the space within his speakeasy is a big part of his decision but more importantly, he wants his staff and customers to feel safe.

The response to the vaccination requirement has been mixed.

Unlike San Francisco, San Jose has not had an alliance of bars come together to check customers’ vaccination status.

The downtown association is also not expecting such an alliance.

Bouren says vaccines should not be political, nor controversial but he understands there are bars and restaurants that can’t afford to turn away customers.

How long the Haberdasher will be requiring proof of vaccination depends on infection rates and how many more people get vaccinated.

Bouren says he’ll continue to follow the science and listen to the needs of his staff.