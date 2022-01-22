Bay Area bars geared up for 49ers-Packers playoff game

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bars and restaurants have been gearing up for this matchup — the 49ers against the Green Bay Packers.

A number of fans arrived early to get the best seat in the house.

At Sunshine Saloon in Pleasanton, 49ers fans secured their seats hours before the game.

Owner Robert Rossi planned for ahead of time.

“We have been waiting for this for six days,” Rossi said. “We got full staff today — in the kitchen and on the floor.”

And in the age of omicron, safety precautions are still in place — including wearing a mask.

In Livermore, the Good Time Tavern welcomed fans for both teams.

But one patron – not rooting for either — is a Raiders fan.

Back at Sunshine Saloon, it is all about the food and good company.

The 49ers-Packers game can be watched on FOX with kickoff at 5:15 p.m.