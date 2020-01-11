Bay Area bars prepare for Niners playoff game

(KRON) — A day ahead of the big game, a couple of life-long 49ers fans caught up at the Stadium Pub in Walnut Creek.

“They are back,” Rick Hendrickson said. “They’re back with a vengeance.”

Hendrickson drove over from Tracy to pick up a jersey of the Niners standout defensive end, Nick Bosa, gifted by his brother Robert.

Both are pumped up for San Francisco’s match-up against the Minnesota Vikings.

The first playoff game the 49ers will host at Levi’s Stadium.

“It’s been six years. We’ve had the worst record in the league other than Cleveland,” Hendrickson said. “Now, we’re finally on top again. So, can’t wait for tomorrow.”

The lunch hour will look a lot different at the pub on Saturday, when a big crowd is expected to catch the game at what is billed as the oldest sports bar in Walnut Creek.

It’s also fun catching up with Ricky Ricardo, the longtime owner of Ricky’s Sports Theatre and Grill in San Leandro.

He’s no stranger to big parties.

“It’s nice, you know, and everybody’s fired up,” Ricardo said with a laugh.

Although he and his wife Tina wish their beloved Raiders were playing the big game, a final send off before relocating to Las Vegas, they’ll open their doors to any sports fan.

And, they’re prepared to welcome at least 200 people.

Tina said since business typically slows down after New Year’s, the 49ers playing a meaningful game in January is welcomed with open arms.

“It’s like a gift from God. It’s nice,” Tina said. “It’s our Bay Area teams. Our Bay Area team left, so gotta huddle with the new guys.”

And, 49ers fans are expecting a win.

“I think it’s Niners 26 – 24,” Rick Hendrickson said. “It’s gonna be another Robbie Gould field goal at the end to win it.”

If that holds true, the 49ers move another step closer to the Super Bowl.