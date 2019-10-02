Bay Area-based GOP lawyer suing California Secretary of State, DMV over voter registration

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Republican lawyer based in San Francisco has filed a federal lawsuit against California’s Secretary of State and the head of the DMV, saying they are failing to verify those registering to vote are U.S. citizens.

The lawsuit claims that the secretary of state has forsaken his duty to make sure only U.S. citizens are placed on the voter rolls.

This comes after a state audit found the state’s Motor Voter Program experienced technical problems that may have led to discrepancies in voter registration.

The suit alleges that the Secretary of State Alex Padilla and the head of the DMV are violating the National Voter Registration Act.

The lawsuit is seeking that a judge rule that the state agencies use the data in their possession to determine voter’s citizenship.

“We have already asked the state what are you doing to comply with this federal law and we’ve been told we are not doing anything to verify citizenship. We are doing something to verify felons status and non-duplicates and people who moved,” said Harmeet Dhillon GOP lawyer. “We are just ignoring this part of the statute that’s the state’s position.”

In a statement, the Secretary of State responded by saying:

“This lawsuit is a fundamental misrepresentation of the National Voter Registration Act. The plaintiffs claim they are protecting voters, but this is nothing more than an underhanded attempt to bring their voter suppression playbook to California.”

The lawyer filing this suit has filed lawsuits on behalf of the Trump administration before but says she does not expect this matter to be resolved before the 2020 presidential election.

