(KRON) — Certinia, a software company based out of San Jose, confirmed to KRON4 that it conducted layoffs. Certinia was formerly known as FinancialForce.

“We’ve made strategic internal changes to our organization, which resulted in the elimination of some positions across our business. These changes will enhance our ability to deliver market-leading products and an exceptional customer experience in the future, and we are focused on supporting everyone through this transition,” the company said.

Certinia would not confirm how many employees were laid off when asked by KRON4.

The company describes itself as a platform that “powers and connects all aspects of services operations.” This includes services estimation and delivery, financial planning and accounting.

Google also reported hundreds of layoffs on Thursday. The employees lost corporate access and then received notice that their roles had been eliminated.