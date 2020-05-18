Live Now
Bay Area-based Specialty’s Cafe & Bakery closing all locations permanently over coronavirus

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – Pleasanton-based Specialty’s Cafe & Bakery announced Sunday it is permanently closing all of its locations nationwide after 33 years in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Current market conditions attributed to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place policies have decimated company revenues,” the chain said in a post on its website.

The chain will shutter all locations on Tuesday, May 19.

“Our customer service team will be reaching out to cancel and refund any orders placed for Wednesday, May 20th and beyond. We sincerely thank you for your business and support over the years,” the online statement continued.

Specialty’s had several locations in San Francisco, as well as in Alameda Count, Contra Costa County, Santa Clara County, and San Mateo County.

